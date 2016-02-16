Second U-turn on Glynllifon name change after backlash
- Published
A second attempt to re-brand a Gwynedd mansion with an English name has failed.
Manchester-based estate agents David Currie and Co said the suggestion to rename Plas Glynllifon near Caernarfon as "Newborough Hall" was made by its marketing department.
Locals have been taking to social media to express their dismay.
David Currie said all references to the new name had now been removed from its marketing material.
He said: "We are always receptive to local feelings and no offence was intended to anybody."
There was a previous backlash after former owners MBI Sales briefly renamed the mansion 'Wynnborn.'
The name Glynllifon has been associated with the 700-acre estate for more than 500 years. It is now listed simply as Glynllifon Mansion on the agent's website.