Future of Lloyd George Museum, Llanystumdwy, deferred
- Published
A decision on controversial plans to cut funding to the arts in Gwynedd and close a museum has been deferred.
Gwynedd council's cabinet heard on Tuesday that almost £5m worth of savings need to be found.
Lloyd George Museum in Llanystumdwy could be closed as part of the cuts.
Council leader Dyfed Edwards said he had received letters from "John O'Groats to Land's End" opposing cutbacks, which have been deferred until April 2017.
Mr Edwards emphasised that the council could not continue to run the museum in the long term.
A decision to halve strategic grants to arts organisation was also deferred until next April.