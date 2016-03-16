Image copyright Eric Jones/Geograph

A community hospital ward on Anglesey had significant shortcomings which could have posed a risk to patient safety, a report has found.

Inspectors at Fali ward at Penrhos Stanley hospital, Holyhead, were so concerned they called an urgent meeting with managers the following day.

Errors made in handover notes included a "do not resuscitate" order for a patient where no such order existed.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board said it had taken action to make improvements.

Penrhos Stanley has two wards with 43 beds and cares for elderly patients and those in need of rehabilitation.

The Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) visit in November prompted them to refer the welfare of one patient to the local authority under Protection of Vulnerable Adults procedures.

The inspectors said there was evidence that this patient's food and fluid intake was poor and there were gaps in the food and drink charts.

There was "clear evidence" their condition was deteriorating and they took the decision to alert the council.

'Fell below standards'

The report also found staff practices "fell well below standards in several areas". It says there were "significant shortfalls in record keeping and medication practices".

Inspectors said concerns were raised over the "general attitudes and approaches of some of the staff" and they had witnessed one patient, when they asked to go to the toilet, being "responded to insensitively" by a staff member.

The HIW said the shortcomings were so serious "it led HIW to question the effectiveness of the health board's governance arrangements for the overall management and leadership of this ward".

The HIW claimed some of the handwritten records, including staff signatures, were "illegible".

The report said the health board has carried out "significant actions" since the inspection to strengthen processes and procedures on the board.

BCUHB managers had also promised "staffing changes and additional resources".

A team development programme had begun to improve staff culture and there was regular auditing of patient care.

The HIW said it had been provided with a "detailed action plan" for improvements on the ward.

Prof Angela Hopkins from Betsi Cadwaladr health Board said: "We had already identified some of these issues prior to November's inspection and swiftly put actions in place to make improvements.

"The safety and wellbeing of our patients is paramount and we took immediate action to make rapid improvements to assure ourselves that patients were receiving a good standard of care.

"Despite this, some findings in this report highlight practise that falls below the high standards we expect. I am confident that sustained, significant progress has been made in addressing the shortcomings identified in the November 2015 inspection."