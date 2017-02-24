Image copyright Google

A carer "could not have done any more" to try to save a man who died after choking on a tablet, an inquest in Denbighshire has heard.

Haydn Jones, 26, was being cared for by staff from St Asaph-based Cartref Ni at his home in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county.

Support worker Cai Roberts told the hearing in Ruthin he made several attempts to help Mr Jones, 26, who had cerebral palsy and was blind.

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded.

Mr Jones had already taken one small tablet and some water when he started choking on a larger tablet last July, the hearing was told.

Mr Roberts said he slapped him several times on the back and, after calling for help, put Mr Jones over the arm of a chair to try to clear the blockage.

"Nothing was working," he said.

'Everyone affected'

Mr Jones then started taking shallow breaths and Mr Roberts carried out cardio-pulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived.

He accompanied him to hospital, where he was certified dead.

The cause of death was given as cardio-respiratory arrest due to choking.

Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said: "It could have happened at any time and it was just a case of minimising the risk.

"From what I have seen it was gold-standard care," she added.

Neil Ryder, chief executive of Cartref Ni, a charity which supports people to live in their own home, said an investigation was carried out which confirmed correct procedures had been followed.

"Everyone in the company was affected by it but we are confident that everything possible had been done," he said.