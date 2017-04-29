Walker airlifted after mountain fall at Crib y Ddysgl
- 29 April 2017
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling 40ft (12m) while walking in Snowdonia.
She suffered suspected spinal injuries at Crib y Ddysgl, near Snowdon, according to a spokesman for Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.
A Coastguard rescue helicopter winched the woman off the mountain and flew her to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
The incident on Saturday at about 14:00 BST.