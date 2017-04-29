Image caption HM Coastguard helicopters are searching for the missing aircraft

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling 40ft (12m) while walking in Snowdonia.

She suffered suspected spinal injuries at Crib y Ddysgl, near Snowdon, according to a spokesman for Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter winched the woman off the mountain and flew her to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

The incident on Saturday at about 14:00 BST.