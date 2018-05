Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured and later died

A man has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife because he wrongly believed she was having an affair.

Betty Jordan, 53, was found seriously injured with stab wounds at her home on Bangor's Maesgeirchen estate in July 2017. She later died in hospital.

Paul Martin Jordan, 54, was convicted of her murder at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The BT worker, of Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, had denied the charge.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing until 21 May.