Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman's body was found on an upper cliff face on Glyder Fawr

A solo hiker has been found dead on a 3,284ft (1,000m) Snowdonia peak after being reported missing.

The woman's body was recovered by rescuers from an upper cliff on Glyder Fawr in the Ogwen Valley, near Bethesda, at about 09:00 BST on Friday.

She has not been formally identified but is believed to be in her 40s and from the south Wales area.

The woman was well-equipped but alone when she is thought to have slipped and fallen, rescuers said.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team said they were able to locate her quickly because she had been sending messages to friends before the incident.

She was airlifted to hospital in Bangor where it was confirmed she had died.

Rescuers were assisted by members of the RAF Valley mountain rescue teams.