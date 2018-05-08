North West Wales

Motorcyclist dies following A494 Bala crash

  • 8 May 2018
A494 at Bala Image copyright Google

A man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said the crash happened on the A494 at Bala just after 15:00 BST on Monday.

The family of the 57-year-old from the Wrexham area have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.

