Image copyright Twitter | @1976vintage

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being found on an Anglesey beach.

The coastguard was called about concerns for a man last seen in the sea off Rhosneigr beach on Tuesday at 19:50 BST.

It sent out RNLI crews from Trearddur Bay when they received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service to say that a casualty had been found on the beach.

The man, believed to be 21, was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, but his condition is not known.