Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Hughes' family said he was "besotted" with his six month old daughter

A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a crash with another bike in Gwynedd on Sunday.

The family of weightlifter Huw Moss Hughes, 25, from, Pwllheli, said they were "heartbroken and devastated".

Two motorbikes collided on the A487 near Dolgellau at about 14:00 BST on Sunday, with Mr Hughes airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

While the other motorcyclist was unharmed, Mr Hughes died on Wednesday, North Wales Police said.

A family tribute called him a "hardworking, fun-loving son, partner, father, big brother and friend", who was a qualified plasterer and worked for the family building business.

He was also a keen weightlifter and had progressed to compete in the national championship.

The crash, that happened on the A487 towards Tal y Llyn lake, is being investigated by police.