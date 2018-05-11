Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur said he hoped fans would understand he could not miss his best friend's wedding

Singer James Arthur has pulled out of a show in north Wales so he can be best man at his best friend's wedding.

The former X-Factor winner was due to support Paloma Faith at Stadiwm Zip World, in Colwyn Bay, on 14 July.

Arthur said he hated "nothing more than disappointing my fans" but said he could not miss his best friend's wedding.

He will be replaced by Jack Savoretti, who will appear in the line-up alongside Llandudno singer Nia Wyn.

Image caption James Arthur was due to support Paloma Faith at her concert in Colwyn Bay

Explaining why he will not be appearing, Arthur said: "I have been asked to be best man at my best friend's wedding which has all happened really quickly.

"I hate nothing more than disappointing my fans but I'm sure you can understand that I couldn't miss my best friend's wedding.

"Hope to see you all soon and thank for the continued support."

Jack Savoretti's appearance alongside double-platinum selling artist Paloma Faith will see him perform in north Wales for the first time.

His fifth studio album Sleep No More in 2016 entered the album chart at number six and he supported John Legend on his European tour last autumn.