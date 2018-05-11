A fire has destroyed a commercial garage specialising in 4x4 vehicle repairs.

The blaze also destroyed five vehicles at the unit at Llanerch Road, Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.

Fire crews from Llanfairfechan, Conwy and Bangor were sent to the scene just before midnight.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said specialists would begin an investigation on Friday to determine the cause of the fire.