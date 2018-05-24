Image caption The A487 is an important commuter and holiday route into the Llyn Peninsula

Plans for a new £135m Caernarfon and Bontnewydd bypass have been given the go-ahead.

The new six mile (10km) road "is a significant development in north west Wales," the Welsh Government said.

It added it would be vital in alleviating current traffic congestion and reducing journey times in the area.

Construction had been expected to begin last autumn after a public inquiry ended.

But in March the Welsh Government said it needed more time to consider the "volume of correspondence" received.

Some 22 structures, including seven bridges, are planned for the project which will help ease congestion on the A487 between Plas Menai and Llanwnda.

It is expected to have two lanes in one direction and one lane in the opposite direction.