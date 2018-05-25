Image copyright Mike Nash Image caption The 96-year-old vessel was being towed to Coleraine when it sank

A Mississippi-style paddle steamer and riverboat hotel has sunk off the north Wales coast while it was being towed to Northern Ireland.

The vessel, called the MV Oliver Cromwell, started sinking on Friday about 12 miles (19km) west of South Stack near Holyhead, Anglesey.

Holyhead Coastguard was called just before 14:00 BST but could not stop the boat sinking three hours later.

No-one on board was injured and no pollution was caused.

The Oliver Cromwell was first built as a Dutch barge in 1922 and was converted to a riverboat hotel in 1993.

It was on its way to a new home in Coleraine, Northern Ireland.

It was put up for sale by English Holiday Cruises last year with a £245,000 asking price.