Anglesey crash: Family tribute to motorcyclist
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash has paid tribute to a "wonderful father of two."
Gareth Wyn Roberts died in the two-vehicle collision in Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, on Wednesday morning at about 11:30 BST.
The 53-year-old teaching assistant from Holyhead was pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife Jemma Roberts described her late husband as having a "happy outlook on life."
He was a guitarist and drummer and was a member of a band called Section 3.
"I can't believe the shock I've had," Mrs Roberts said.
"The boys and I are grateful for the support we've had, and respectfully ask for privacy to come [to] terms with our devastating loss."