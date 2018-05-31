Image copyright Geograph/Peter Holmes Image caption Arriva Trains Wales will be replaced by KeolisAmey as line operator in October

Services on the Conwy Valley line have been cancelled as more trains than usual need repairs at the same time.

Arriva Trains Wales says services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog have been stopped due to a lack of rolling stock.

Replacement bus services will run in both directions on Thursday to replace the 11 trains that operate on the 27-mile single-line service.

Arriva Trains Wales will be replaced by KeolisAmey as line operator in October.