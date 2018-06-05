Image copyright Google

A man is critically ill in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Gwynedd.

North Wales Fire Service was called to the house in Coetmor Road, Bethesda at 10:40 BST on Tuesday.

Two engines from Bangor and Llanberis tackled the fire, and an air ambulance was called to fly the man in his 50s to hospital.

A spokesman said a joint investigation between the fire service and police was being carried out.