Man critically ill after Bethesda, Gwynedd, house fire
- 5 June 2018
A man is critically ill in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire Service was called to the house in Coetmor Road, Bethesda at 10:40 BST on Tuesday.
Two engines from Bangor and Llanberis tackled the fire, and an air ambulance was called to fly the man in his 50s to hospital.
A spokesman said a joint investigation between the fire service and police was being carried out.