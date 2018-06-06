Image copyright Bangor Aye.com Image caption The crew of 'The Voyage of Dr Dolittle', starring Robert Downey Jr, repaired the pesky pothole on Sunday when they were filming scenes

When Hollywood rolls into town you could be forgiven for expecting it to be all glitz and glamour.

But residents in Treborth in Gwynedd were delighted when a film crew got their hands dirty and repaired a giant pothole.

The 1.5m (4.9ft) wide hole - dubbed the "biggest in Bangor" - was filled by the makers of 'The Voyage of Dr Dolittle'.

Local trader Gareth Jones said: "It's good they came to do the film, or it would still be there in six months".

Image copyright The BangorAye.com Image caption The pothole had got bigger over the last few winters in the middle of the road near the Menai Suspension Bridge

Locals had complained about the state of the road near the Menai Suspension Bridge, and had taken to placing traffic cones in the ever-expanding pothole to alert drivers.

Mr Jones had hoped Gwynedd council would repair it, but said he had been told the road was not their responsibility.

"I travel a lot with work and I've never seen such a big pothole. Nobody really wanted to do anything about it," he said.

In the end it was Hollywood that came to the rescue, with the film makers offering to repair the hole as part of a deal to film at the location.

The bridge was partially closed on Sunday as scenes for the movie, starring Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson and Antonio Banderas, were shot.