Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Menai bridge links Anglesey and Gwynedd - but there remains a political divide over merger plans

First Minister Carwyn Jones has been told to "stick his green paper in the bin where it belongs" over plans to cut the number of councils in Wales.

Councillors on Anglesey reacted angrily to proposals to merge with neighbouring Gwynedd as ministers plan to cut the 22 existing authorities to 10.

A consultation on the plans will close next week.

The Welsh Government said it was "grateful" to everyone who had offered their views.

Local Government Minister Alun Davies warned in March that "things cannot carry on as they are".

But at a meeting of the Isle of Anglesey County Council to discuss its response, the minister was accused of having "a lack of respect" for Wales' councils.

Opposition group leader Bryan Owen said: "We're fine as we are, thank you.

"Alun Davies says that there's a lack of vision. But if we're talking about vision, why hasn't the Welsh Government done anything about transport?"

Mr Owen said: "It took four and a half hours to get to Cardiff 20 years ago - and it still takes four and a half hours today.

"The economic future of this island is looking brighter, things are starting to come together with Wylfa Newydd and Bluestone.

"The first minister needs to stick his green paper in the bin where it belongs."

All but one councillor voted to keep the status quo, citing fears over local accountability in any new authority which would stretch more than 100 miles from Cemaes in the north to Aberdyfi in the south.

Image copyright National Assembly Image caption The Welsh Government's proposals could leave Wales with ten councils

Anglesey council leader Llinos Medi said she did not recognise the benefits of mergers, adding: "A merged Anglesey and Gwynedd would be huge geographically and would surely impact local accountability and how services are delivered locally."

Responding to the comments, a Welsh Government official said: "Our consultation on proposals to strengthen local government closes next week.

"This is an important opportunity to focus on the transformative power of local government in Wales and we are grateful to everyone who has engaged constructively with these proposals and offered their views."