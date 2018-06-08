Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Menna Fitzpatrick (right) won four Winter Paralympic medals with her partner Jen Kehoe

Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Menna Fitzpatrick, 20, won slalom gold at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang with her partner Jen Kehoe in the B2 category for visually-impaired skiers.

Fitzpatrick, whose mother hails from Deganwy, Conwy, also won two silver medals and a bronze at the games.

"2018 has been non-stop with exciting things," she said. "This is one of the top things that's happened to me."

Fitzpatrick is the youngest recipient on the Queen's honours list.

Wales's auditor general Huw Vaughan Thomas is given an CBE for public services to public audit and accountability in Wales.

Outgoing North Wales Police chief constable Mark Polin has also been given an OBE for his nine years in charge of the police force.