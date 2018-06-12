Image copyright Google Image caption Nathan Joseph Killilea appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court

A man has been jailed for six months for a "really nasty" attack on an off-duty policewoman.

Nathan Joseph Killilea, 30, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court and admitted assault and criminal damage in Abergele, Conwy County.

The officer needed hospital treatment for "serious facial injuries", including a deep cut around her eye and a broken nose.

She was punched after approaching a man she thought was behaving suspiciously.

The attack was in the early hours of Monday in the Sea Road area of Abergele.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison called it a "really nasty attack" on an officer "acting in the best interest of the public whilst off duty".

He said: "This individual had the opportunity to make off but instead chose to attack the officer causing serious facial injuries."