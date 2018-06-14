Image copyright Google Image caption The care home looks out over the harbour in Porthmadog

The family of a man who died while a resident at a care home say they were "appalled" by his treatment.

Inspectors found there were "unexplained gaps" of up to seven hours while Thomas Gough Williams was at the Meddyg Care nursing home in Porthmadog.

Other issues included the "unhygienic and degrading" placing of "communal underwear" on residents and the home was told to make "urgent improvements".

The company running the home since late 2017 claimed it had made changes.

Gwynedd council and Betsi Cadwaladr have been working with the owners of the 44-bed home, while a Care Inspectorate Wales report outlined issues.

It listed how care planning and documentation was poor, with the care given to Mr Williams highlighted.

His family had become increasingly concerned about the deterioration in his condition and informed staff.

Image copyright Google Image caption The company claimed it had made significant improvements to the care provided

Inspectors said there was "an unexplained gap" of seven hours in his treatment when he needed urgent care.

His doctor told staff Mr Williams needed to go to hospital because of possible sepsis, but nurses at the home phoned the non-emergency ambulance number.

A report by inspectors concluded: "This placed a critically ill person at further risk as they had failed to identify this was a medical emergency."

The family of Mr Williams, who died in hospital ten days later, said they were "appalled" by the treatment outlined in the report

There were also dignity and respect issues, with a person witnessing a resident on the toilet as a hoist wedged the cubicle door open.

The practice of using "unhygienic and undignified" communal underwear was also noted in the report.

Meddyg Care said in a statement: "Whilst we welcome feedback from Care Inspectorate Wales, we do not feel that this is a fair and accurate reflection of the nursing home now."

It said improvements were made and it received confirmation from the inspectorate that the home was no longer "a service of concern".

A Gwynedd council statement said: "The council and health board will continue to monitor the facility, and will work with the owners to ensure that the provision continues to improve for the benefit of the residents."