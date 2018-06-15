Image caption The village's former playing fields toilet block has an asking price of £20,000

A place where you once spent a penny could now cost £20,000 - as a former toilet in the village with Europe's longest place name is for sale.

When you wanted to go, go, go in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, the loos by the playing fields were where you went.

But the toilets were shut in 2012 and now the 52 sq m building has been put on the market by Anglesey council.

The advert says it is suitable for "a number of commercial purposes".

But Anglesey council says it will give preference to bidders who plan to reopen the toilets for the general public.

"The seller will give preference to any bidder proposing to retain a public convenience facility," reads the advert.

It adds that it will "encourage the successful purchaser to take part in the community toilet grant scheme where businesses could receive a payment for making their existing toilet facilities available to the public",

The toilet was one of several on the island closed shut in 2012 as part of council cutbacks and several have been converted into alternative uses, including one in Llannerch-y-medd which was turned into a house.