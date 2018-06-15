Image caption It is believed a faulty dishwasher caused the blaze at Llanfair Talhaiarn

Householders have been warned not to leave electrical items running while unattended following a fire which killed two dogs.

It is believed a faulty dishwasher caused the blaze at Llanfair Talhaiarn, Conwy county, on Thursday afternoon.

"If appliances are run when not at home or you are in bed, this can enable a fire to develop," said a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman.

The fire caused extensive damage throughout the property.