Llanfair Talhaiarn fire: Dogs' deaths prompt safety alert
Householders have been warned not to leave electrical items running while unattended following a fire which killed two dogs.
It is believed a faulty dishwasher caused the blaze at Llanfair Talhaiarn, Conwy county, on Thursday afternoon.
"If appliances are run when not at home or you are in bed, this can enable a fire to develop," said a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman.
The fire caused extensive damage throughout the property.