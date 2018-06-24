Image copyright The Website Marketing Group (UK)

A woman has been rescued from the sea off north Wales after getting into difficulties late at night.

The RNLI said the woman was found clinging to a post 100 metres (328 ft) from Colwyn Bay's demolished pier just before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

A spokesman said she was limp, exhausted and suffering from cold and "clearly could not have held on for much longer".

She was transferred to an ambulance for medical treatment.