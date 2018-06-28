Image caption North Wales Fire and Rescue said they were called to the caravan site in Penmaenmawr just before midnight on Wednesday

Two people have been taken to hospital after being injured in a fire at a caravan.

North Wales Fire and Rescue said they were called to the site in Penmaenmawr, in Conwy county, just before midnight on Wednesday.

The firefighters said the blaze involved one caravan in Glan yr Afon Road, and two people inside suffered burns.

A fire investigation officer is due to be examining the scene on Thursday.