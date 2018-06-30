North West Wales

HMRC issues second winding-up petition for Bangor City

  • 30 June 2018
Bangor City FC Image copyright Bangor City FC

Bangor City are to face a second winding-up petition after one was dismissed earlier this month.

HMRC had an appeal dismissed at the High Court on 6 June, but has launched a fresh bid to take the club to court.

At the time of the first, the club said the tax department was making a "mountain out of a molehill" in a row over a bill paid a few days late.

The club was demoted from the Welsh Premier League for financial reasons earlier this year.

The second winding-up petition is due to be heard by the High Court on 12 August.

