Bangor City are to face a second winding-up petition after one was dismissed earlier this month.

HMRC had an appeal dismissed at the High Court on 6 June, but has launched a fresh bid to take the club to court.

At the time of the first, the club said the tax department was making a "mountain out of a molehill" in a row over a bill paid a few days late.

The club was demoted from the Welsh Premier League for financial reasons earlier this year.

The second winding-up petition is due to be heard by the High Court on 12 August.