Two men have been flown to hospital after a crash between a car and a lorry on a major road in Gwynedd.

The crash happened at about 17:15 BST on Sunday on the A470 near Dolgellau and two men have been flown via air ambulance to the Royal Stoke hospital.

North Wales Ambulance service confirmed two air ambulances were sent to the scene.

Traffic is slow on the A470 and the adjoining A487 was shut at the junction with the Cross Foxes Inn.