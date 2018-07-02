One dead and two critical after A470 crash near Dolgellau
- 2 July 2018
A man has died and two others were taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash between a car and a lorry on a major road in Gwynedd.
The crash happened at about 17:15 BST on Sunday on the A470 near Dolgellau.
North Wales Police said the 18-year-old driver of the black Seat Ibiza died at the scene and two men were flown to the Royal Stoke hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.