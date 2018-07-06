Image copyright Ffestiniog Railway Company Image caption The car was git by a 62-tonne steam train near Beddgelert, Gwynedd

A driver had a lucky escape after his car was hit by a 62-tonne steam train at a crossing.

The red Ford Puma collided with the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highlands Railway steam engine near Beddgelert, Gwynedd on Thursday.

About 100 passengers were on board but everyone, including the car driver, was unhurt.

About £5,000 to £6,000 of "cosmetic damage" has been inflicted to the side of the passenger carriages.

Railway manager Paul Lewin said the car driver was "a bit shaken".

"The train weighs 62 tonnes and the car about three-quarters of a tonne," he added.

"It was a lucky escape in that the train was already at the crossing. It just spun the car and the side took most of the impact. The driver was just able to get out."

Mr Lewin praised his staff for getting everyone off the train safely and transporting them to their destination by road. He said the car driver was local to the area.

Mr Lewin added: "The message really is to take extra care on crossings.

"If a driver uses the crossing properly and pays attention to signs and notices, they are of a very high standard of safety. If not, then they run the risk of a serious incident."

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch was alerted but that they handed the matter back to the railway. Services are now running as normal.