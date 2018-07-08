Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured at her home and died in hospital

A murderer who stabbed his estranged wife to death has died in prison, just six weeks into a life sentence.

Paul Jordan killed Betty Jordan, 53, with a kitchen knife after wrongly believing she was having an affair.

Jordan, 54, of Felinheli, Gwynedd, was given a minimum term of 14 years when he was jailed on 21 May.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, prisoner Paul Martin Jordan died in custody on 6 July."

No cause of death has yet been given and the spokesman added: "As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Paul Jordan denied murdering his estranged wife

Jordan drove to the home of his former wife on 31 July last year and killed her.

At his trial, Judge Rhys Rowlands said the former BT worker and school governor had a mental illness and had been "obsessed" with the belief his wife was having an affair.

Clare Jordan, their daughter, said her mother was an "amazingly caring and loving" woman and her father had been a "brilliant" dad.