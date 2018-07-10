Image copyright Facebook

A college worker appeared in a pornographic video and an adult magazine, a disciplinary hearing has been told.

Staff at Grwp Llandrillo College in Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy said they found the images of Dr Robyn Williams in 2016.

The material was "pretty grim", one colleague told the fitness to practice hearing.

Dr Williams was not present or represented at the hearing which is treating the allegations as denied.

The further education learning support worker has resigned from her position, the Education Workforce Council in Ewloe, Flintshire was told.

David Phillips, Grwp Llandrillo's health and safety environmental manager, said staff members showed him a Twitter feed containing images of Dr Williams which linked to a video of her.

He said the images were "pretty grim" and other staff members had commented they made their "stomach turn".

Dr Williams is accused of posing for indecent or pornographic pictures, knowing they were intended for publication in an adult magazine, posting the images on social media and appearing in an online pornographic video.

She is accused of showing a lack of integrity which amounts to unacceptable professional conduct.

The hearing continues.