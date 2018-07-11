Image copyright Daily Post

An 18th-Century country pub has been left with a giant hole in its wall after a car crashed into the front of the Grade II listed building.

The Black Lion in Llanfaethlu, near Holyhead on Anglesey, was extensively damaged in the crash just before 03:00 BST on Wednesday.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutters to free a man from the car and he was taken to hospital.

On Facebook, the pub said it would be closed for the next few weeks

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they took an elderly man to Ysbyty Gwynedd with a head injury.