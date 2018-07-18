Image copyright NWP Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident

A man has been seriously injured in a road crash on Anglesey, police have said.

Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Wednesday involving a blue Citroen Saxo in Rhosybol at 12:48 BST.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by ambulance.

The B5111 is currently closed with diversions in place and police are appealing for witnesses.

North Wales Police said parents wanting to collect their children from the nearby primary school will be allowed pedestrianised access.