The Snowdon Race could be moved to later in the year to avoid mountainside crowds in the summer, its organiser has said.

More than 600 runners are set to take on the 10 mile challenge up Wales' highest peak on Saturday.

However, organiser Stephen Edwards said discussions have taken place about holding it in September.

The mountain now attracts 500,000 visitors a year, with many of these in the summer months.

Saturday's race, which starts at Llanberis, Gwynedd, is the 43rd edition, with top athletes from around the world taking part, while there will also be junior and family events.

With the growing number of people on the mountain, Mr Edwards said the committee has discussed a number of options.

As well as moving the date, partly-closing the footpath during the race was also mentioned.

Organisers have long campaigned to get the mountain closed to walkers on race day, saying it gets too busy.