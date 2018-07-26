Image copyright PA Image caption Councillors will meet next Tuesday to discuss the move

Young people who leave care in Gwynedd may not have to pay council tax until they turn 25 under new plans.

The move would cost up to £20,000 a year and would make Gwynedd Council the latest authority to introduce the plan if they give it the go-ahead.

Councillors will meet next Tuesday to discuss the move, which follows calls from charities to end the disparity between councils.

Seven other councils have made changes to council tax rules.

Bridgend, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire and Rhondda Cynon Taf have already exempted care leavers until 25.

Anglesey said it would be exempt until leavers reach 21, as they will be in Torfaen, although there will be a discretionary option to extend this to 25.