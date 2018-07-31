Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The beach in Tywyn

Three people have been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of Gwynedd.

North Wales Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service and coastguard were called to the slipway at Tywyn North just before 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

A rapid response paramedic, emergency ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard search and rescue helicopter have been sent to the scene.

Aberdyfi lifeboat have carried out an off-shore search of the area.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has been coordinating a rescue in north Wales after three people got into difficulty in the water.

"All three casualties were airlifted to hospital. We have no further information."