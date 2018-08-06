A man was badly injured when the car he was driving veered off the road and into a field.

A female passenger was also hurt in the crash, which happened at 09:24 BST on the A55 at Northop in Flintshire, North Wales Police said.

Her injuries are believed to be minor.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, involving a maroon Nissan Qashqai - or who saw the car being driven beforehand - to get in touch.