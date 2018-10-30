Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman died at Morriston hospital six days after being injured

A woman has died after suffering severe burns at a chip shop in south-west Wales.

The 69-year-old died on Monday at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, six days after sustaining her injuries at the restaurant in Hermon, about 7 miles north of Carmarthen.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident happened at about 13:30 on 23 October.

A 70-year-old man was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police and bailed while an investigation takes place.

The force has asked anyone who was in the chip shop on the day between about midday and 1500 to get in contact.