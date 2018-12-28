Image copyright Halara Hamilton Image caption Mr and Mrs Lea-Wilson were "thrilled" to get the award

A married couple have both been awarded MBEs in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

David and Alison Lea-Wilson, of Anglesey, were given the honour for their supporting businesses in Wales.

The pair volunteer on a university council, food producer board as well as run their own salt company.

They are among dozens of people in Wales to receive the honour in the New Years Honours 2019 list.

"We are feeling absolutely thrilled," said Mrs Lea-Wilson.

"I don't think either of us could have done it without the other and we both work well together."

They have run Halen Môn, Anglesey Sea Salt for the past 21 years - their third business together.

Mrs Lea-Wilson, 60, volunteers on the Bangor University council and the Anglesey Food Producers board.

Meanwhile her sixty-four-year-old husband encourages people to get outside and help preserve local natural areas, through Llyn Parc Mawr community woodland group.

The couple live in Llanfair in Anglesey and have two sons and a daughter.

Mr Lea-Wilson said: "I am grateful that out work selling all the best things inside and outside Wales has been recognised.

"My wife and I have a genuine partnership."