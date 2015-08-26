Concern over Corbyn
There'll be plenty on the agenda of Labour's Welsh executive committee when it meets next week.
Not least what a Jeremy Corbyn victory will mean for Labour's chances in the assembly election.
His supporters say a wave of people rejoining the party, or signing up for the first time, is positive.
This was backed up by one Labour AM who told me he'll have no shortage of foot soldiers in the campaign thanks to the Corbyn-inspired surge in membership in his constituency, which meant numbers had more than doubled.
But there's also deep concern about the prospects in places such as Cardiff North, Vale of Glamorgan, Vale of Clwyd and Gower.
1983
As one senior member of the party put it to me: "I don't think the politics of 2015 to 2020 should be determined by the politics of 1983 to 1985."
It's a sensitive issue. Few in the Welsh Labour ranks have been willing to go on the record for obvious reasons, but behind the scenes there are worries a Corbyn victory will create a narrative that will be difficult to penetrate.
It shouldn't be about Jeremy Corbyn of course, this assembly election should be a judgement on the record of Carwyn Jones.
But a Corbyn victory will make it easier for opponents to characterise Labour as a party in disarray, particularly if there's any infighting as a result.
How will the first minister respond?
Pro-business
He has views in common with Mr Corbyn, for example his stance against austerity and his government's push to renationalise the railways, but there's a sense from within the party that his pro-business agenda will be at odds with those of the overall leader.
It's worth remembering that one of the first things Carwyn Jones did after the general election result was to criticise Ed Miliband's approach to business, so on that basis he's unlikely to be happy about Mr Corbyn's position on the economy.
There's still some way to go before the final result but there appears to be a genuine sense of expectation now that he's going to win.
Whether you think it's a stumbling block or an opportunity, there's no doubt it'll change the dynamics next year as Labour tries to remain in power in Cardiff Bay.