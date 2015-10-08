UKIP cancels Welsh autumn conference in Swansea
UKIP has cancelled its Welsh autumn conference in Swansea in a fortnight.
The party said the event was not needed following a decision to hold the main UK conference in Llandudno next spring.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage is still due to visit Swansea on 23 October, as part of his Say No to EU tour.
A ticket website said the conference was cancelled due to a lack of sales, but a UKIP official said the message was incorrect and caused by an administrative error.
