EU referendum: Ceredigion 'least Eurosceptic' area
- 29 February 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Ceredigion has been named the least Eurosceptic area of Britain in a survey ahead of the EU referendum in June.
It came top of a list of the most Europhile local authority areas compiled by YouGov.
The Vale of Glamorgan was said to be the most Eurosceptic area of Wales, and 27th most Eurosceptic in Britain.
The YouGov map reflected the views of more than 80,000 people in England, Scotland and Wales who are members of its representative public panels.