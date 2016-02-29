Image copyright YouGov Image caption Ceredigion (dark green, left) contrasts with the most Eurosceptic areas (purple)

Ceredigion has been named the least Eurosceptic area of Britain in a survey ahead of the EU referendum in June.

It came top of a list of the most Europhile local authority areas compiled by YouGov.

The Vale of Glamorgan was said to be the most Eurosceptic area of Wales, and 27th most Eurosceptic in Britain.

The YouGov map reflected the views of more than 80,000 people in England, Scotland and Wales who are members of its representative public panels.