Image caption Eluned Morgan was a prominent campaigner for the UK to stay in the EU

Brexit is a chance for Wales to "break out of its long-term dependence on the state", according to a Labour AM.

In a speech on Thursday, Eluned Morgan will say the UK and Welsh governments need policies to help Wales "reinvent itself as a nation of wealth creators".

Baroness Morgan will argue "politics triumphed over economics" in the Brexit vote, leading to big risks for Wales.

Speaking at Aberystwyth University, she will say the "difficult situation" must be turned into an opportunity.

In the speech entitled "can anything positive come out of Brexit", she will say: "Wales has lived a dependency culture for too long.

"We will now have to shake ourselves out of this culture and take seriously the role of becoming wealth creators.

"The state obviously has a major role to play in this and is already encouraging entrepreneurship in school pupils through the Welsh Baccalaureate."

'Industrial strategy'

Baroness Morgan is expected to say: "We need a Welsh version of an industrial strategy and ensure that we gain our fair share from the UK National Infrastructure Plan and to make sure that Wales benefits.

"An example of how this might work is to study what it is that we import and to work out how we could produce this at home, ideally for a competitive price."

The AM for Mid and West Wales was a prominent Remain campaigner and is a former MEP.

In February, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said AMs were "stuck" in the EU referendum campaign, calling on them to seek to shape the post-Brexit landscape.