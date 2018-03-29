Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May says people are "coming together" over Brexit

Theresa May has said she is committed to making Brexit a success after meeting south Wales business leaders as part of a UK tour.

The prime minister hosted the meeting at the Aston Martin car factory at St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan.

With a year to go before Brexit, she told BBC Wales: "The sense that I get is that people are coming together."

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones said Brexit "has to happen" but done in a "sensible" rather than "crazy" way"

Mrs May was in St Athan as part of her whistle-stop around the UK to mark one year to go until Brexit.

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May meets business leaders at a round table event in south Wales

She told BBC Wales' political editor Nick Servini: "What I've been doing today in the four nations of the United Kingdom is hearing from people, from businesses, from mothers, from farmers, hearing about their hopes for Brexit, hearing about the issues they want to raise with me but also hearing about the opportunities that will come to the UK when we leave the EU.

"It's not just about getting the right trade deal with the EU - it's also about ensuring that we can take the opportunities for trade around the rest of the world that will open up to us.

"We're getting on with it and that's my message to the European Union," Mrs May added.

Asked if people were still deeply divided over Brexit, she said: "I think they see now ... that we need to ensure that we have got the right arrangements in place, that we've negotiated that good trade deal and that people can see certainty for jobs and prosperity here in the UK, but also that we are taking the opportunities around the rest of the world."

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May was welcomed at the Aston Martin car factory by chief executive Andy Palmer

First Minister Carwyn Jones told BBC Wales: "Brexit has to happen. The question now is whether it is done in a completely crazy way or is it done in a sensible way. For me, it's got to be sensible."

He said the "crazy" way would be "leaving very quickly, no deal with the European Union, no access to the EU single market, leaving the customs union and then disappearing hoping that the world will give us living".

"We need to make sure that we have the best relations that we have with our closest and most important market. If we ignore that then nothing else will replace it," Mr Jones said.

"That means farmers will suffer and jobs will suffer. We don't need to do that."

He added: "We can leave the EU - we can do it in a way that is sensible not one that exists in the realms of fantasy which some in the Conservative Party and in UKIP, that's the world they are living in."