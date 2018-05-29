Image copyright UK Government Image caption Alun Cairns visited Welsh Guards serving in Kabul

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has visited Welsh soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

A total of 260 Welsh Guards are based in Kabul, where NATO forces are training and assisting Afghan security forces.

Mr Cairns said he was "inspired by the incredible spirit and determination of the soldiers" who are doing their job in a "volatile" environment.

Currently there are 650 UK armed forces personnel in the country.

Mr Cairns visited the regiment's base camp and sat in on preparations for a patrol during the 24 hour visit.

"They are now on their third tour of duty in Afghanistan, and showing the incredible spirit they always do."