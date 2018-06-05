Image copyright TLP Image caption The lagoon's backers say it could provide power for 120,000 homes for 120 years

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has expressed concern over the cost of the Swansea tidal lagoon, saying the "numbers are awful".

In an email seen by BBC Wales, the minister said the lagoon's output would cost "twice the price of nuclear".

No decision has yet been taken, but the Financial Times has reported the plan will be thrown out this week.

The Wales Office said the email makes clear the secretary of state has been a supporter of the project.

Ministers in the UK government have continually refused to commit to the £1.3bn project saying it "must be affordable".

In an email leaked to the BBC, Mr Cairns said: "No decision has yet been taken and I have been an advocate from the outset but numbers are awful - twice the price of nuclear, without the prospect of any significant savings from lessons learned on first.

"We are talking to other developers with similar schemes, at a much lower cost.

"We are also looking at nuclear provision in Wales that would create 10 times more jobs in construction and more than a thousand extra during operation.

"There are also risks of sludge build up, with the potential of impact on coastline."

In January 2017, a UK government-commissioned report published by former energy minister Sir Charles Hendry recommended that tidal lagoons could play "a cost-effective role in the UK's energy mix".

A Wales Office spokesman said: "The email makes clear the Secretary of State has been a supporter of the project. However, it also raises issues over the cost of energy from the tidal lagoon which have been well publicised."