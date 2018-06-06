Image copyright S4c Image caption An artist's impression of the new S4C building

More members of staff are leaving S4C than have committed to moving permanently to its new headquarters in Carmarthen, BBC Wales can reveal.

The Welsh language broadcaster is relocating from Llanishen, Cardiff to "Yr Egin" later this year with 54 jobs identified as ones that would move.

Figures show nine staff members plan moving permanently to a new building at University of Wales Trinity St David.

S4C said it was "heartening" 25 staff had committed to move on a trial basis.

The figures were obtained by BBC Wales' Post Cyntaf programme.

S4C has already confirmed that staff living in Cardiff will be eligible to claim travelling expenses for up to 12 months.

Assembly Culture Committee chairwoman Bethan Sayed said S4C's strategy "might have failed".

Ms Sayed said: "I think that it might be to do with the fact that S4C might have failed in the way they have advertised this concept of moving jobs from Cardiff to other parts of Wales if they can't convince staff to take the initiative and move to Carmarthen.

"If the core strategy was to move those particular jobs to another part of Wales; well how can that be successful if they don't actually follow that through?"

In a statement, S4C said that in April it had announced advertisements for 11 posts to be based at its new centre. Interviews have been held for most jobs and "new staff will start over the next few weeks and months".

The statement continued: "The interest in the jobs by people in the area is encouraging, with the number and quality of applications that S4C had expected.

"One of S4C's objectives by relocating to Carmarthenshire was to offer quality jobs. It is good to see this objective being realised."

The broadcaster has previously said the move to Yr Egin will be cost neutral.

A further 70 members of S4C staff will continue to work from Cardiff in the short term.

However a "significant proportion" will transfer their employment to the BBC as part of a project to co-locate technology staff.

It is expected that staff will start working from Yr Egin in September.

Carmarthenshire council leader Emlyn Dole said: "Yr Egin will boost Carmarthenshire's economy by creating new, well-paid jobs that will further raise our profile as a county where creative industries are embraced and supported to flourish.

"We're hugely supportive of the development and are confident it will be an outstanding success."

The university said discussions with staff regarding relocation was a matter for S4C.