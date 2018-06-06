Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Estyn is warning of "unintended consequences" from the policy

The Welsh Government's free childcare policy could lead to fewer children taking up early education places, according to the schools inspectorate.

Three and four-year-olds with working parents are entitled to 20 hours free childcare a week on top of the existing 10 hours early education provision.

Because the care and the education are usually provided in different settings, Estyn is concerned some parents will choose just the 20 hours of care.

Ministers have been asked to comment.

The 30 hours policy is currently being piloted in seven local authorities and the Welsh Government says it will be available across Wales by 2020.

Estyn told the assembly's children's committee that an "unintended consequence" of the policy could be a decline in take up of "Foundation Phase" education.

The vast majority of children receive their early years education in a school, but for many the childcare will be available elsewhere.

'Logistically difficult'

Jane Rees from Estyn said logistical difficulties could mean parents choose between education and care.

"Our concern is they might not take up the Foundation Phase part of the offer, especially if it's on two different sites," she said.

"At present there's good take-up of Foundation Phase because for parents who are thinking about perhaps returning to work they've got at least ten hours of funded education for their children.

"But if that's combined with 20 hours of childcare it may be that parents, if it's logistically difficult for them to access both the childcare provision and the education provision, they might make some choices about it.

"And one of the choices potentially could be that they will take the funded childcare element of it but won't take up the funded education bit."

Image caption Jane Rees giving evidence to the Children, Young People and Education Committee

In its written submission to the committee, Estyn also raised concerns the number of nurseries offering the Foundation Phase may decline because of funding differences.

It said: "As the childcare element of the offer is funded at a higher rate we are concerned that settings may decide to offer the childcare part of the offer only.

"This could have an impact on parental choice as there could be fewer settings offering funded education.

"Where children do not receive their entitlement to good quality funded education there could be an adverse impact on child development.

"Estyn is concerned that schools have not had enough opportunities to engage fully in dialogue about the offer."

Uptake of the childcare offer has been lower than expected.

The difficulty in finding childcare that "wraps around" education provision has been suggested as a potential reason for the lack of uptake.