Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The boy was kept at the restaurant for 24 hours, AM Angela Burns said

A boy with mental health problems spent 24 hours in a fast food outlet in Carmarthen as a place of safety, a Conservative AM has revealed.

Angela Burns raised the issue at a health committee hearing on suicide prevention, saying there "wasn't anywhere else" to take him.

AMs told health professionals they were concerned about the quality of mental health provision for children.

One official admitted the situation was "more challenging" out of office hours.

Ms Burns, the member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, was among AMs questioning representatives of mental health services across Wales on Thursday.

She said: "I just want to say a constituent of mine, recently - a young boy - his place of crisis was was McDonalds in Carmarthen.

"There wasn't anywhere else and that's where they kept him - 24 hours."

Rhiannon Jones, director of community care and mental health at the Powys Teaching Health Board, said that she recognised what Ms Burns was saying.

"The incidents that we've had to review locally within Powys have been crisis in children, where the concordat and our approach hasn't been what it should have been," she said.

Image copyright Welsh Assembly Image caption Rhiannon Jones of Powys Teaching Health Board defended moves towards all-age services

Ms Jones stated that their response had been to hold weekly multi-agency meetings to discuss cases.

"In the out of hours period it is more challenging of course," she told the committee.

Labour AM Lynne Neagle said many people were very concerned that moves towards an all-age mental health service in Wales was "not going to meet the needs of children very effectively".

"Children are not just little adults. They've got very specific needs," the member for Torfaen said.

In reply, Ms Jones said she felt really passionate about all-age services.

"What I see is the expertise being brought together could be beneficial for both adults and children," she said.